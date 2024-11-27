SGBV Prosecution: Experts Insist On Digital Evidence Collection, Documentation

Share

Stakeholders in the justice sector have called for the utilisation of technology to gather and document evidence vital to the efficiency and effectiveness of justice delivery for cases of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) across the country.

They noted that the lack of or inadequacy in evidence collection and documentation was one of the reasons why there were fewer prosecutions and convictions of cases of SGBV.

Speaking in Abuja, during the 10th Network Conference of Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) organised by the European Union-funded Rule of Law and Anti-corruption (RoLAC) Programme, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Justice Sexual and Gender-based Violence Response Unit, Hon. Justice Rahman Oshodi, Judge, High Court of Lagos State, revealed that Lagos State Judiciary has embraced various technological solutions to enhance the adjudication of SGBV cases, including case management systems, evidence collection and management, and crime scene documentation.

