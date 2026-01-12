SFTAS: World Bank Lauds States’ Successful Programme Implementation

The World Bank said Nigeria’s 36 states reasonably fared well in compliance with the provisions of States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS), a programme supported by the bank to the tune of $1.5 billion.

In an assessment verdict of the programme results (2018-2022) , shared via the World Bank’s report entitled: ‘Navigating the politics of fiscal governance reform: lessons from Nigeria’s 36 states,’ in which the bank benchmark fiscal transparency and accountability of 36 states , it concludes saying all 36 states published budgets and audited financial statements.

The bank said nearly all the states publish budget implementation reports, citizen budgets and citizen accountability reports; 24 states enacted laws granting audit offices financial and operational autonomy.

Other key areas the bank benchmark states performance include, domestic resource mobilization,expenditure efficiency and debt management amongst others.

On domestic resource mobiliza- tion, World Bank report revealed av- erage IGR increased nominally from 20 to 30 per cent, noting that 29 states adopted consolidate revenue codes while 17 states increased Treasury Single Account (TSA)coverage to 80% of state finances.

On expenditure efficiency, the report said 33 states passed procurement laws establishing autonomous agencies; half published contract data and adopted e-procurement; nearly all states linked payrolls to biometrics and Bank Verification Numbers. With regards to debt management, 35 states are said to have passed debt management legislation.

According to World Bank, all states are now publishing annual debt sustainability analyses. “While beyond the ambition of the Program, we examined the extent to which these reforms are succeeding in curbing fiscal mismanagement and promoting accountability.

The evidence shows that there is still a long way to go. “Common challenges include: poor quality of fiscal data; lack of budget credibility with politically inflated budgets; limited utilization of fiscal data by civil society; limited functionality of the TSA; use of direct contracting in procurement; and failure to act on debt data.

“SFTAS reaffirmed a core truth: fiscal governance reforms shift power. Credible budgets, audit independence, transparent procurement or centralizing revenue collections reduce discretion and constrain patronage networks.

In clientelist environments, transparency and accountability reforms rarely deliver immediate electoral payoffs. Instead, budgets are used to signal ambition or to appease constituencies, undermining fiscal credibility”.