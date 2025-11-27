SFH Launches CoElevate Fund To Power Next Generation Of Health Innovators

Nigeria’s health innovation landscape received a major boost on Thursday as the Society for Family Health (SFH), through its enterprise arm, SFH Access, launched the CoElevate Catalytic Fund, a new mechanism designed to accelerate homegrown solutions in HealthTech, WASH, Pharmaceutical R&D and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, Managing Director of SFH Access, Pharm. Dennis Aizobu, said the initiative marks “a new chapter in West Africa’s innovation history,” noting that many Nigerian ideas fail not from incompetence but from lack of exposure, capital, and structural support. “CoElevate provides access to mentorship, support, capital and platforms that ensure scale,” he said, emphasising that Africans must increasingly invest in African innovations.

The CoElevate Fund will provide $5,000–$10,000 milestone-based grants, 15–20 per cent equity investments, mentorship, regulatory guidance, pilot sites and a 24-month portfolio management programme across two annual cycles.

Chairperson of SFH Access Board, Pharm. Ahmed Yakasai, hailed the fund as a landmark step toward equitable healthcare access and empowerment of young innovators. He said innovation is essential to addressing Nigeria’s complex health challenges and praised the platform for nurturing solutions capable of transforming communities. The launch, he added, is “a stepping stone toward a healthier, more resilient society.”

Managing Director of SFH, Dr. Omokhudu Idogho, highlighted SFH’s extensive digital, supply-chain and regulatory infrastructure now available to innovators—from its Azure-based technology platforms to its 7,000-sqm pharmagrade warehouse and nationwide logistics network. While funding is important, he said, what SFH offers is “tested systems, market access and nationwide distribution” that can take viable innovations to scale. Success, he added, will be measured by reductions in maternal deaths, improved immunisation and better access to essential services.

Representing the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Director of Disease Control, Dr. Victoria Egunjobi, commended SFH for providing a catalytic mechanism at a time when innovators face limited opportunities. She said the fund will help ensure that homegrown diagnostics, pharmaceutical and behavioural-change ideas are nurtured and scaled.

Deputy Managing Director at SFH, Dr. Jennifer Anyanti, said CoElevate was deliberately created without a rigid funding ceiling because “once an idea is sound and properly designed, the funding will always find its way.” She noted that SFH’s 43-year history in collaboration and partnership will help innovators navigate Nigeria’s complex operating environment.