SFH Inaugurates Committee To Steer e-pharmacy Family Planning Project

…says new measure will improve uptake of products, services

The Chairman of the Project Advisory Committee for E-Pharmacy’s family planning (FP) project, newly inaugurated by the Society For Family Health (SFH), Ibrahim Ahmed has said the project would improve access to quality family planning (FP) products and services through the optimisation of hybrid e-pharmacy in Lagos State. Ahmed made this known at the inauguration of the Project Advisory Committee of the SFH’s E-Pharmacy family planning (FP) project, which was held at the Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos on Tuesday. The E-Pharmacy family planning project is a 4-year investment of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) being implemented by a consortium led by the SFH.

The 10-man committee is led by Ahmed, FPSN who is the Registrar of Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) and supported by the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and Lagos State Ministry of Health, considering that the project is being implemented in Lagos State. Similarly, the committee consists of seasoned pharma professionals, policy makers, ministries and departments of government, interest groups, professional bodies as well as key subject matter experts within the pharmaceutical, reproductive health and E-health sub- sectors whose overall goal is to steer the project and ensure it remains on track and in line with its strategic objectives.

With the ten-man committee fully inaugurated, the project is now equipped with the requisite leadership and guidance to adequately meet the project’s goals and objectives and to usher in a new era of digital health for offering family planning information, products and services. Deputy Managing Director for Programme Delivery, SFH, Kenechukwu Eruchalu said the project focuses on generating evidence on the feasibility, acceptability, and business case for optimising hybrid e/pharmacy models to deliver family planning information, products, and services in Lagos state.

“It has three key outcomes: generating evidence of the effectiveness of hybrid e-pharmacy channels in serving family planning clients, scalable and equitable business models for e-pharmacy for family planning and building an enabling policy environment for the provision of family planning through e-pharmacy.” Eruchalu said this is a project that is trying to bring innovation into ways of improving access to family planning services for the family. “Remember that if you want family planning services you have to go to a pharmacy or a chemist or clinic. We are trying to see how we can increase the number of people that access these by providing a digital option.

“People can from the comfort of their homes order the refill of family planning products or also get services virtually without leaving their homes. That’s what this is about.” In addition, Eruchalu said the SFH is piloting the project in Lagos State and if it is successful, “we can scale it up nationally”. According to him, the committee will provide that guidance to ensure that things will be done right; besides needed guidelines will also come from regulators that will make sure that we are doing it right all the time. According to Eruchalu, family planning products and services will be made available to clients in an affordable and accessible manner.

Furthermore, he explained that the choice of Lagos is based on its large population, high awareness and some of the available technologies that are already in place. “People have chains of pharmacies in Lagos and we are working with one of the partners, Health plus which has several pharmacies established around Lagos. On her part, Dr. Okafor Uchenna, chief of Party for the project, said the online platforms will give clients an opportunity to accept quality family planning products and services in the comfort of their homes through the e-pharmacy service.

According to Dr. Okafor, the project advisory committee will carry out quality components of the project. The project has a research aspect and most importantly knowing that the e-pharmacy in Nigeria is still novel and trying to revolve. She said, “There needs to be an enabling environment and avenue such that the project can thrive. One of them is that policies that are required to properly regulate the e-pharmacy system in the country are appropriate and working well.”