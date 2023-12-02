SFFL Showtime Playoff: Rebels, Spartans Join Athletics, Titans In Semis

The first round of the SFFL Showtime Flag Football League play-offs delivered two edge-of- the-seat clashes as Lagos Rebels and the Spartans live to fight another day. Spartans are through to the semifinal of the SFFL Showtime Flag Football League playoffs with a 15-8 win over the Dragons.

In a game of margins, the Spartans bounced back after conceding the first touchdown and had to put up a strong defense in the last 5 minutes to keep the Dragons from coming back into the game.

Elsewhere in the playoffs, Despite leading for most of the game, Lagos Rebels had to snatch victory in the last minutes after going down in the fourth quarter against the Panthers.

The closely fought game ended in favour of Rebels 22-18. Affi Williams, with multiple stops, led the defense for the Lagos Rebels in a defensive masterclass that included three sacks of the Panthers’ quarterback. Refusing to be defeated, the Panthers scored a touchdown to lead in the game for the first time in the 4th quarter, but they couldn’t hold on to the lead.