SFFL Showtime Bowl: Victory Over Rebels Excite Spartans Stars

After winning the Season X of the SFFL Showtime on Sunday, December 10, some of the stars of the team described the victory as a sweet one as they had to fight so hard to get to the final.

Speaking with our correspondent, Spartans’ wide receiver, Duroladipo Olatoye, while praising the team for their dexterity, the Rivers Hoopers star said the turning point for the Spartans was making the playoffs “This is a team sport.

I just do what I should do as a wide receiver to play the best I can,” he said. “I feel that everyone feeds off the energy of their teammates and I feel everyone has to be on a high level and I’m happy we are here celebrating.”

Reacting to the victory by his team, Theodora Amadi-Ikwechegh, who had the first touch- down of the final bowl said it has been a rough ride for the team from the regular season to the playoffs and later the final. She added: “I have been there for like four seasons and the Sea- son X was my second championships.