SFFL Showdown Bowl: Spartans thrash Rebels to win Season X

It was one of the most flawless victories in the history of flag football as the Spartans thrashed the Lagos Rebels 49-19 to emerge as the winners of the 2023 SFFL Season X Showtime Bowl. The championship game played at the Meadow Hall in Lekki, Lagos State, started with both sides sizing out each other before the Spartans took the fight to the Rebels through Theodora Amadi-Ikwechegh, who made the first touchdown to give her side an eight-point lead in the decisive final.

From that point on, It was a roller coaster for Spartans, who shrugged off Lagos Rebels’ fans; the ‘Owalele Gangs’ continued war chants from the stands as they continued to gather the points to end the first half on top, 29-6. With the Mayor of Lagos, Mayorkun, entertaining the fans during halftime, The Spartans returned for the second half with the same vigour as the first half to see the game out, winning the title 49-19.