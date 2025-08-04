S’Falcons Victory Will Attract More Girls To Football – Okwaraji Foundation

…Harps on grassroots football development

The Secretary of Samuel Okwaraji Foundation, Chidozie Achonwa, has described the recent WAFCON victory by the Super Falcons as a testament that the girl child can perform well in any field of human endeavour when given the necessary encouragement and support, just as he stated that the victory will ensure more female participation in football.

He stated this when he appeared on a Federal Radio of Nigeria Programme held at the Radio House, Garki, Abuja, anchored by Ndubeze Chidoka and Jonathan Ameh.

The Super Falcons, a fortnight ago, came from two goals down to defeat the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco, to lift the trophy a record 10th time, and Achonwa says they deserve all the commendations for doing the country proud in the continental showpiece.

According to him, the victory is a clarion call on government at all levels and corporate organisations to pay more attention to sports development among the girl child because they’ve shown that they have what it takes to put the country’s name on the world sports map.

“First of all, I must give kudos to the Super Falcons for doing the country proud in Morocco. Their determination, even when they were two goals down, is evidence of the never-die attitude of an average Nigerian, and I urge them to keep it up.

“There’s no doubt that this victory will help reduce the stereotype among parents that football is not for girls, and having seen the huge reward they got from the President, they’ll now start encouraging their female children, knowing fully well that they can become breadwinners of their family through football.

On how sports in the country can move forward, he advocated a comprehensive grassroots football development, which he believes will help in talent discovery and development, positing that it was this that brought about the Sam Okwaraji U-16 Football Tournament.

” There is no denying the fact that grassroots sports development is what the country needs now to change the narratives about poor performances of our athletes at international competitions.

” Experience has shown that in all parts of the world, especially in Europe and America, grassroots sports development is the way to go, and that was why we are organising the forthcoming Sam Okwaraji tournamen,t which is not only to immortalise this great Nigerian but to discover and nurture talented young players that will in future do the country pr