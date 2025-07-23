S’Falcons Triumph Over Banyana Banyana, Symbol Of Resilience – FG

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has congratulated the Nigeria’s Super Falcons following their hard-fought 2–1 victory over South Africa’s Banyana Banyana.

In a press statement signed by her Special Adviser, Media & Publicity, Jonathan Eze, the minister described the team’s performance as a dazzling display of brilliance, courage, and unity, the Minister through her Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Mr Jonathan Eze, praised the Super Falcons for their resilience, strategic prowess, and unbreakable team spirit, qualities she said continue to define Nigerian women both on and off the field.

“Our Super Falcons soared above the storm with hearts of fire and feet that danced the rhythm of victory,” said Sulaiman-Ibrahim.

“This win is not just a scoreboard triumph but a powerful testament to the undaunted, unstoppable, and united spirit of Nigerian women.”

She emphasized that the victory was more than just a football achievement, calling it a beacon of the strength and growing global presence of Nigerian women in sports.

“You have made the nation proud,” she said, urging the team to carry their momentum forward and bring home the trophy.

The Minister also reaffirmed the government’s support for the team, noting that “the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stands solidly behind them, and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs remains a proud and unwavering supporter of your journey.”I

She encouraged the players to continue striving for greatness. “Soar now, daughters of destiny, toward gold and glory. Nigeria watches, breathes, and believes in you. The crown is yours to seize, go, Champions, go!”

The Super Falcons’ victory has once again underlined their status as the queens of African football and a powerful symbol of Nigerian excellence on the continental stage.