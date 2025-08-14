Super Falcons skipper Rasheedat Ajibade has broken silence on the prolonged delay in settling the team’s agreed allowances and bonuses.

In a yet-to-air episode of With Chude, hosted by media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Ajibade revealed that the players are still owed the promised $100,000 and other entitlements, despite multiple assurances from the responsible authorities.

Ajibade noted that while the players were informed the funds had been allocated, they are yet to receive any payment.

“We have not received our money oo. Please, they have not paid. All the promises you heard back and forth, we have not received anything,” she said.

The young player pressed football authorities to promptly deliver on the promised payments, emphasising that the unresolved issue has begun to weigh heavily on the squad.

“People are begging. We have not received it. When they pay it, you will see. Even our match bonuses and everything… everything is still a work in progress,” she added.

She also disclosed that during her 10-year stint with FC Robo Queens in the Nigeria Women’s Football League, she never received a salary.

In July 2025, following the Super Falcons’ record-setting 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations victory in Morocco, President Bola Tinubu pledged $100,000 to each player, alongside other bonuses, as a gesture of gratitude for the feat.