The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday, applauded President Bola Tinubu’s kind gesture towards the Super Falcons’ win.

Pastor Adeboye, who spoke during a sermon titled. ‘The winning team’, at the national headquarters, Ebutte-Meta, Lagos, also advocated for better compensation for the Nigerian female team.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that President Tinubu awarded each player an amount of $100,000 and three-bedroom apartments for their dedication and triumph at the Women’s African Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Following their win, the Nigerian government awarded the sum of $100,000 to the technical team, including the team’s head coach, Justin Madugu.

The revered leader stated that one of the factors that transforms players into winners is the dedication, experience, direction, and insight of a coach.

“When you go through the scriptures, you will discover in Revelation 2:17 that overcomers will get gifts.

“So, I wasn’t surprised when the President decided to give gifts to the Falcons. When they said each would get $100,000, I said, ‘Wow!’

“In our days, all we got was a handshake. And that they won’t just get the money, they will even get a house. And then they were given honours.

“I thank the President for the gifts to the Falcons. However, I am not quite sure I agree that the coaches should get less than the players because, without coaches, the team will not succeed. But I don’t want to get into controversies. God bless the coaches.”