S’Falcons Grab Another Victory Over Algeria

The Super Falcons of Nigeria secured a convincing 4-1 victory against Algeria in an international friendly game on Tuesday, October 29.

Super Falcons star, Folashade Ijamilusi made a remarkable impact, netting a hat-trick during the game held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos

Under the guidance of coach Farid Benstiti, the Super Falcons demonstrated a more confident and composed approach compared to their first match held in Remo Stars stadium in Ikenne which ended in a 2-0 win for Nigeria.

Ijamilusi set the tone early in the match, scoring just 12 minutes in from a corner kick. She quickly followed up with another goal nine minutes later, capitalizing on a rebound from Blessing Ilivieda’s shot that hit the crossbar.

Despite some challenging moments, including a missed penalty by Algeria’s Lina Boussaha in the 39th minute, the Green Ladies showcased their spirit.

They almost found the back of the net with a powerful shot from Laura Muller, which was expertly saved by Nigerian goalkeeper Rachael Unachukwu.

Algeria managed to find a breakthrough in the 43rd minute when Ouassila Alouache skillfully navigated through the Nigerian defence to score their only goal of the match.

The Super Falcons, eager to maintain their lead, intensified their efforts, and Gift Monday added a third goal with a strong header right before halftime.

The second half continued to entertain as Ijamilusi completed her hat-trick with a late goal, underlining her significant contribution to the team’s performance.

