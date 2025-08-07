S’Falcons Goalkeeper, Coach Bag 2025 Ballon D’or Awards

Nigerian women’s football continues to gain global acclaim, with Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and head coach Justin Madugu receiving nominations at the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards.

Nnadozie, who delivered a stellar performance at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), is shortlisted for Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year. Meanwhile, Madugu is in the running for Women’s Coach of the Year.

The duo’s nominations follow Nigeria’s landmark 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) triumph in Morocco, where the team delivered a commanding performance throughout the tournament.

Nnadozie was instrumental in the Super Falcons’ title run, delivering clutch saves and commanding the penalty area with authority throughout the tournament.

Since assuming leadership in late 2023, Coach Madugu has earned accolades for transforming the squad, bringing tactical discipline and an aggressive, forward-thinking approach that powered Nigeria to continental glory.

Guided by Madugu, the Super Falcons outclassed top contenders like Morocco and South Africa on their way to claiming the championship.

While the Nigerian pair basks in their nominations, all eyes remain on Spain’s Aitana Bonmatí, who is favoured to secure her third straight Women’s Ballon d’Or title.