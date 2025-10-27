The Head Coach of Nigeria’s Super Falcons, Justine Madugu, has said his team will take “Nothing for granted” when they face the Amazons of the Benin Republic in the return leg of their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifying tie in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Tuesday.

The reigning African champions hold a 2–0 advantage from the first leg played at the Stade Kégué in Lomé on Friday, thanks to goals from Chinwendu Ihezuo and Esther Okoronkwo.

But Madugu insists that despite the cushion, the Falcons are preparing for a much sterner test at home.

“We are looking forward to a tough game from the Beninoise, but we will be ready for that by putting up a good performance with the ultimate goal of qualification to the 2026 Women AFCON, where we hope to retain our title and further qualify for the World Cup in Brazil in 2027,” Madugu said on Monday in a statement shared by the Nigeria Football Federation.

He warned that the Amazons, who fielded several foreign-based professionals in the first leg, have the quality to cause problems if underestimated.

“The Amazons, with about 10 professional players from Germany, Morocco, France and Equatorial Guinea, gave a good account of themselves in the first leg, to underscore the fact that underrating any team now in Africa could be at your own peril.

“We are not taking anything for granted or leaving anything to chance. We will be ready to go all out for victory,” the coach added.

Madugu is expected to maintain a largely unchanged lineup from the first leg. Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is likely to retain her spot between the posts, with Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Tosin Demehin and Ashley Plumptre forming the defensive line.

In midfield, captain Rasheedat Ajibade, Deborah Abiodun and Taiwo Afolabi are set to orchestrate play, while Ihezuo, Okoronkwo and Folashade Ijamilusi are tipped to lead the attack.

However, Madugu could also turn to experienced forward and six-time African Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, alongside Joy Omewa and Kafayat Mafisere, as alternative attacking options.

The decisive clash will take place at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta, kicking off at 4 p.m.

The aggregate winner will seal qualification for the 14th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to hold in Morocco from 17 March to 3 April 2026.

The Super Falcons resumed training at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta on Sunday. The team, record 10-time continental champions, are seeking to extend their dominance on the African scene and secure early momentum ahead of its bid to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.