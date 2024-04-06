S’Falcons Coach Reveals Why Oshoala Didn’t Play Against S’Africa

The Head Coach of Super Falcons of Nigeria, Randy Waldrum has revealed why the team’s superstar player, Asisat Oshoala didn’t play against South Africa on Friday, April 5, 2024.

According to the coach, Oshoala arrived at the camp tired which was why she didn’t play against South Africa.

Recall that the Super Falcons of Nigeria hosted the Banfana Banfana at the MKO Abiola stadium in the first leg of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers’ third round without Asisat Oshoala.

The only goal that separated the two teams was a penalty goal scored by Rasheedat Ajibade in the 43rd minute.

Oshoala was the last Super Falcons player to arrive in camp for the game. She touchdown in Abuja as late as Thursday, less than 24 hours before the must-win game.

Hence, coach Randy Waldrum couldn’t use her as she didn’t participate in most of the team’s training sessions.

After the 1-0 win over South Africa, the coach confirmed that Asisat Oshoala’s late arrival to camp was the reason why she didn’t play the first leg of the tie.

However, the American tactician said he might consider playing the highly decorated footballer in the return leg in Pretoria on Tuesday, April 9, if the Bay FC of the United States forward is certified fit for the game.

“Asisat just arrived at camp and obviously and visibly she looks tired from the long travels she had, this explains why I didn’t feature her in the game,” coach Waldrum told reporters in Abuja.

“I will assess her fitness level to be able to decide if she will feature in the reverse fixture taking place next week in South Africa.”