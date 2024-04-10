S’Falcons Beat S’Africa To Qualify For 2024 Olympics

The Nigerian Female football team have qualified for the Olympic Games for the first time since 2008 thanks to a solid defensive display in the second leg of their tie with South Africa.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria knocked out the Banyana Banyana of South Africa after playing a goalless draw in Pretoria on Tuesday, April 9.

Recall that the Falcons defeated the South African team 1-0 in the first leg of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers in Abuja on Friday, April 5.

During the first leg of the tie, the Super Falcons waited until the 41st minute before they got an opportunity to score when Noko Matlou brought down Chinwendu Ihezuo in the eighteen-yard box.

Falcons’ captain, Rasheedat Ajibade converted the penalty in the 43rd minute to give the Super Falcons the slim lead into the second leg of the tie.

In the second leg in Pretoria, the South African team made several attempts to break the Falcons’ defence but couldn’t. Paris FC goalkeeper, Nadozie Chiamaka, stood her ground and ensured the Nigerian team ran away with a slim 1-0 aggregate win.

This means that the Nigerian Super Falcons will be one of the two countries representing Africa at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. They will compete in Group C.