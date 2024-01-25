SEZ Attracts $66BN FDIs, N620bn Domestic Investments

The Special Economic Zones Scheme has emerged as a power- house in Nigeria, attracting over $66 billion in Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) and N620 billion of Domestic Direct Investments (DDIs). The Chairman of Nige- ria Economic Zones Association, Chief Nabil Saleh, who disclosed this on Wednesday, at the Special Economic Zones Annual Meeting 2023, noted that these investments had led to the creation of 35,000 direct and indirect employment, driving socio-economic development in the country.

Giving sectoral break- down, he said the manufacturing sector took the lead, commanding 45 per cent of the total investments, closely followed by the Services sector at 30 per cent. The Oil and Gas sector accounts for 11 per cent of investments while the Trading, Logistics, and Agriculture sectors also made significant contributions. He noted that SEZs, with their unique regulatory incentives and business- friendly environments, had emerged as powerful engines of economic growth and development.

He added that the establishment of SEZs in Nigeria had led to the development of Africa’s biggest oil refinery, a Deep-Sea Port with the capacity to handle around six million twenty- foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers, an ambitious Gas Processing Hub along the Atlantic Coast and an Oil and Gas Downstream Manufacturing Hub, among others. “The success stories of countries with well-established SEZ schemes under- score the transformative potential of these zones.

Nations such as China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates have harnessed the power of SEZs to attract foreign direct investment, drive industrialization, and foster innovation. In these countries, SEZs have become beacons of economic progress, contributing significantly to their GDP and job creation,” he said. He noted that the theme of the AGM, “Unlocking Opportunities: Harnessing the Power of Nigeria’s Special Economic Zones Scheme,” encapsulates the essence of its mission—to tap into the immense potential that the economic zones hold for the growth and development of Nigeria.

The Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEP- ZA), Dr Olufemi Ogunyemi, said that the two-day event will serve as an opportunity to gain in-depth understanding of the challenges faced by operators in the various free zones and how these challenges can be addressed head-on and thereafter chart a way forward to ensure that the scheme continues to serve as a tool for economic growth and sustainability.