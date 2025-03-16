Seyi Vodi: Viable textile industry key to Nigerians’ satisfaction

Share

Seyi Adekunle is one of Nigeria’s very elite designers. Adekunle, who is popularly known as Seyi Vodi is a fashion businessman and the founder and Chairman of the Vodi Group. With 23 years of fashion career under his belt, Seyi Vodi has experienced two decades and different eras in the world of fashion-the ‘no Internet age’ and the social media evolution. He was one of the fashion designers recently honoured by Austrian Embassy for his contribution in working with their indigenous Lace fabrics for many years. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, he speaks on why Nigerian government should make international moves in boosting the Nigerian fashion industry to help improve the economy

Let’s take you back to 23 years ago, when you started your fashion design career. What do you think about the narrative parents had about their son or daughter becoming a designer?

That narrative of parents believing you would just become a roadside tailor was there back then. It’s a common narrative in Nigeria and they never saw fashion becoming what it is presently, a global venture. The truth is that fashion has been in existence for centuries and it is one of the oldest trades. Biblically, God was the first fashion designer in the Garden of Eden. When Adam and Eve were naked, he clothed them with leaves. That is an art of fashion. Fashion, just like every other trade, has evolved over the years. Like what we experienced few weeks back, the Austrian and Nigerian community came together. Austrian Embassy showing appreciation to Nigeria over partnership that has existed for over 50 years.

Everyday, Nigerian fashion gets an upgrade and it will keep getting better.

Back when you were nursing the dream of becoming a fashion designer, what would you say was your biggest motivation?

Humorously, I always say that it was hunger that pushed me but jokes apart, I studied Geology, applied Sciences in school. My love for fashion was just to make clothes and make a living. I never knew it will become what we see today. I applied my creative knowledge. I brought my talent to play and over the years, my company has led the revolution of fashion in Nigeria. For example, for every four to five men’s designs you see, 30 to 40 per cent originated from us.

When you started, there was no social media and yet, you remained at the top. What did you do differently every time?

Basically, your R and D department must be strong. That is your Research and Development Department has to be strong and constantly under review to meet the yearning of modernity. By and large, there is quest to evolve, there is quest for growth and there is quest to see things differently; to do things differently. Now, we work with different types of fabrics from all over the world. When we started fashion, there was no monogramming embroidery. Embroidery was made with hand. We used Fonyx and Tinko machines but now everything is computerised. You put your designs in graphics and transmit it to the fabric through machines. That is how fashion has evolved over the years.

Those days, men’s colour were, black, blue, Grey and brown. Now, we see men wear red, teal green, purple, even pink. How does that make you feel as a designer?

It makes me feel good because men have come to understand that with fashion, you have to be audacious. And in being audacious in fashion, you have to throw in colours that normally, every average man will decline. Men have tried it and have seen it work. In men’s wardrobe now, one out of 10 outfits is in one of the colours you mentioned. One thing we should be grateful for is that Nigerian fashion has identity now. You know when we were children, no one wants to wear Ankara or Guinea brocade. In fact, children will cry if our parents buy these fabrics to sew for us back then. We all wanted English ready-made wear, jeans , shirts and all. Today, it has changed. Even our younger ones in the Diaspora wear African attire under their jackets. This is to show how far our fashion has gone just like our music. When I started in fashion, I used to hear, Senegalese, Dubai, people go abroad to make their traditional outfit but now, everything has changed because there are many creative minds in the fashion space now.

Nigeria has done exceedingly well in terms of spreading the trade to other African countries. In the Sub-Saharan Africa, most of the leaders, from the president down to their cabinet members, their attire is mostly done by Nigerians. You go to Senegal, Guinea, Conakry, Benin Republic, Ghana, most of their fashion designers are Nigerians.

I believe you are one of the designers that make clothes for these African leaders?

Of course, I had an appointment with one president recently. I have a number of African countries’ leaders in our clientele.

Do you think this is the time for Nigerian government to pay more attention to boosting the fashion industry?

Nigerian government is paying attention but they are paying lip service to it because they are not taking us seriously. I don’t want to cast any aspersions on anyone but even the people, not only government, pay more attention to musicians. In terms of who contributes more to development and economy, it’s the fashion designers. For example, I have about 100 to 200 people working with me but you cannot say that about the biggest musical artiste in Nigeria having that number of staff working for them, not following them around. So, they should take us more seriously, support us more.

Do you think Nigerian fashion industry is getting to that stage where we would close our borders and make our own clothes?

We are making our clothes by ourselves but we are getting to that stage because we beginning to have factories chun out Made-in Nigeria fabrics out there. First, we need to revive our textile Industry. If we do not revive our textile industry, we cannot close the border.

A few fashion designers have said that one of the biggest challenges they face is having focused young apprentices, who are willing to learn and work. Do you have this challenge or have you witnessed it?

I will disagree with that. Today, the young people come after us, ready to learn because we have made it interesting, we have made it lucrative. There are lots of young people, who want to do their internship with us. They want to do their youth service with us.

What is your advice to these young, up and coming designers out there?

It has a lot to do with leadership. If you lead someone well, you don’t have to force the person to follow or to believe. We on our own end have strived to make it interesting and they are interested to work. I will tell other designers to make the craft interesting, add incentive that can encourage these young people to want to do their best.

