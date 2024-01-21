Seyi Vibez Speaks On Acting Older Than His Age

Popular Nigerian singer, Seyi Balogun, also known as Seyi Vibez, has opened up on why most people believe he is older than his age.

According to the singer, many people think he is older because he does things people of his age group don’t do.

Speaking in an interview on Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio, he explained that he records music because he does not enjoy talking to people too often.

READ ALSO:

He noted that he prefers to speak through his music rather than talking to people.

The 23-year-old singer said, “Because it seems I’m doing what I am not supposed to do at my age.

“Everyone thinks I am older than my age. Nobody thinks I’m 23. Because it seems I’m doing what I am not supposed to do at my age.

“I just have to keep pushing and working, so my inspiration never dies.

“I keep recording not because I want to record, but because I don’t like talking to people too much. Since I was young, I didn’t like talking to people too much.

“Whatever is on my mind is what I put in my music because that is the only way I can communicate with people. I have a lot more songs than the ones I have released.”