Seyi Vibez rushed off stage, hurriedly driven out of show venue

Nigerian indigenous singer Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, aka Seyi Vibez, is trending online over clips from a recent concert.

Seyi Vibez, who made headlines after parting ways with his record label boss and celebrity chef Hilda Baci’s lover, Dapper, to pursue a solo music career, was seen being hurriedly led out of the event venue

According to reports, the singer was also rushed off stage as one of the videos showed his team ostensibly heading towards a waiting vehicle.

Seyi Vibez was seen using his hand to cover his face as it was reported that he couldn’t perform for long.

As of the time this report was published, details as to what made Seyi Vibez leave the event hurriedly are yet to be shared as the singer and his team remain mute.

A look at Seyi Vibez’s official Instagram account showed he has deleted all the posts on his timeline and has not posted in a while.

