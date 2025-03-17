Seyi Vibez Marks Mum’s Death Anniversary

Share

Nigerian singer, Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, better known as Seyi Vibez, has marked his late mother’s two-year death anniversary.

The singer who shared a melancholic post on his Instagram story on Sunday, March 16, said he wants his mother back.

He wrote; “If you ask me, I want my mum back. March 16.”

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph recalls Seyi Vibez lost his mother on March 16, 2023.

While announcing her passing on Thursday, March 16, 2023, the singer described it as “The darkest day of my life.”

He wrote on his Instagram page, “Today, the darkest day of my life, March 16. I lost my ancestor! Love you till I go six feet, mum ❗️RIP️.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

