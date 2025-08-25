Seyi Vibez Loses Fans To Auto Crash

An eyewitness, @alli_ya7, who posted the video of the incident on X, advised the members of the public against reckless driving.

She, however, revealed that the victims had engaged in a car race on the expressway.

READ ALSO:

“They left the show and started racing on the express, trying to overtake other cars.

“Why race on the highway? May their souls rest in peace. SPEED KILLS.” She said

The fatal incident involved more than four vehicles, causing a ruckus online.