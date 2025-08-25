Seyi Vibez Loses Fans To Auto Crash

Some of the fans of Nigerian singer, Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, known professionally as Seyi Vibez, have reportedly lost their lives in a fatal accident.
The victims were said to have passed away while returning from the Seyi Vibez concert on Saturday night at Lagos Island.
An eyewitness, @alli_ya7, who posted the video of the incident on X, advised the members of the public against reckless driving.
She, however, revealed that the victims had engaged in a car race on the expressway.
“They left the show and started racing on the express, trying to overtake other cars.
“Why race on the highway? May their souls rest in peace. SPEED KILLS.” She said
The fatal incident involved more than four vehicles, causing a ruckus online.