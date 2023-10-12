Seyi Tinubu’s Endorsement: NANS Senate President’ll Bring Positive Devt – Olushola

A former National Association of Nigerian Students, (NANS) Presidential candidate, Comrade Oladoja Olushola, (a.k.a. Ladoja NANS), has called on the students of tertiary institutions in the country to take advantage of the interest of the son of Nigeria’s President, Mr Seyi Tinubu, in the activities of the Association, assuring that it will benefit them more.

Lamenting that Nigerian students in the last eight years have not had sufficient allies to push and ensure prioritization of educational development, Olushola while addressing journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Thursday, said Seyi Tinubu’s endorsement of Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez (BABTEE) as candidate for NANS Senate Presidency is a good omen for the Nigerian students, “as it will advance students issues and promote comprehensive change in the development of higher education in the country”.

Olushola who is the Chairman of Oyo State Students Leaders Stakeholders Forum, stressed that “Seyi Tinubu is a young, energetic, and visionary person and therefore, it is within his rights to align with and throw his support behind any young Nigerian who has proven to possess the qualities, dexterity, and track record of influencing positive change within the domains in which they operate.

“Seyi Tinubu’s endorsement or affiliation with NANS should also be considered a critical avenue to strengthen and extend connections with political and social actors who can increase opportunities for employment for many Nigerian students.

“Therefore, we cannot overrule the value that the President’s son brings to us as an organization. Besides, the forging of strategic partnerships between Seyi Tinubu and NANS represents a remarkable step that NANS could leverage to present and enact legislation and policies that would support higher education in Nigeria.

“In the history of Nigeria, not many children of Nigerian Presidents have openly declared support for NANS or identified ways of fostering partnerships with the organization and its leaders to advance the interests of Nigerian students. Many have either prioritized self-interests by enjoying the affluence and goodies that come with being the children of the President, or completely stayed aloof from student matters and how to support the improvement of our higher education”, he said.

While appealing to other candidates who antagonize Seyi Tinubu’s endorsement of Afeez, the former presidential candidate of the association said, “It is important that we do not spill bad blood or polarize NANS over the endorsement made by Mr Seyi Tinubu. Instead, let candidates continue to engage with convincing campaigns to earn them the trust and confidence of Nigerian students”.