Seyi Tinubu Reacts To PEPT Judgment Upholding Father’s Victory

President Bola Tinubu’s first son, Seyi Tinubu on Thursday congratulated his father on winning the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) case.

New Telegraph on Wednesday evening reported that the tribunal dismissed three petitions filed by the Labour Party and its candidate for president in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate for president, Atiku Abubakar and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against the declaration of Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the poll.

When deciding whether the INEC was correct to declare Tinubu as duly elected by a majority of valid votes cast, the tribunal ruled that Atiku had failed to make a strong enough case to support his petition to remove Tinubu from office.

The petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi was also struck out by the tribunal.

Justice Haruna Tsammani, the tribunal’s chairman, gave the decision with assistance from Justices Stephen Adah, Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf, Moses Ugo, and Abba Mohammed.

Justice Haruna Tsammani while giving his verdict on Wednesday said, “This petition accordingly lacks merit. I affirm the return of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The parties are to bear their cost.”

Reacting, Seyi, on Wednesday night, shared a photo of his father on Instagram, congratulating him on his victory.

“Congratulations once again Mr President @officialasiwajubat,” he wrote, adding that the “great work” the president was doing would continue.

