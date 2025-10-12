Seyi Tinubu Honoured With One Million Bible Project To Mark 40th Birthday

A One Million Bible Project was on Sunday launched in honour of Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as part of activities marking his 40th birthday celebration.

The project reflects his commitment to faith-based youth development and moral empowerment in society.

The initiative, led by his friends and coordinated by the National President of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Belusochukwu Enwere, aims to promote moral rebirth and strengthen Christian values among Nigerian youths.

Speaking at the launch and thanksgiving service in Abuja, Enwere explained that the Bibles would be distributed across churches and communities nationwide to encourage Christ-like virtues and godly leadership among young people.

He described Seyi Tinubu as a shining example of humility, service, and commitment to national unity, noting that his influence extends beyond politics and business to inspiring positive values among the youth.

According to him, the initiative was not conceived merely to celebrate Tinubu’s birthday but to make a lasting spiritual impact in Nigeria.

“The One Million Bible Project is a gift to the body of Christ and a seed for moral transformation. Through this effort, we hope to restore integrity, compassion, and love for humanity among young Nigerians. Seyi Tinubu’s life has exemplified these virtues, and we believe this gesture will inspire others to live with purpose,” Enwere said.

The thanksgiving service, which held simultaneously at the National Ecumenical Centre and 40 other churches across Nigeria, featured prayers, worship, and messages of hope for the nation and its youth.

The officiating minister, Rev. Ini Ukpuho, Chaplain of the National Christian Centre, Abuja, led the congregation in thanksgiving and special prayers for Seyi Tinubu, his family, and the nation.

Clergymen from different denominations lauded the initiative, describing it as timely in an era where moral values are increasingly challenged by social pressures and materialism.

In a goodwill message read on his behalf, Seyi Tinubu expressed deep appreciation to his friends, the organizers, and all participants for the honour, reaffirming his belief in the power of faith and moral education to transform lives and communities.

He noted that the Bible remains a timeless guide for responsible citizenship and leadership.

Dignitaries in attendance included the APC National Youth Leader, Dr. Dayo Israel; Director-General of SEMIDAN, Dr. Charles Odi; former National Secretary of YOWICAN, Ambassador Solomon Omaivboje; Emma Bawa, Seyi Tinubu’s protocol officer; and the FCT Secretary of YOWICAN.

Several youth leaders at the event expressed gratitude for Seyi Tinubu’s continued support for youth empowerment and development, pledging to uphold the message of the initiative by promoting discipline, faith, and patriotism among their peers.