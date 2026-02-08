Seyi Tinubu Hails Arowolo On YOWICAN Chairmanship

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Venerable Ademola Arowolo on his election as the National Chairman of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN).

Tinubu, in a congratulatory message made available to newsmen in Abuja, described Arowolo’s emergence as a reflection of his dedication, leadership capacity and years of service within the church and the wider youth community.

He said: “Congratulations to Ademola Daniel Arowolo on your well-deserved victory as National Chairman, Youth Wing, Christian Association of Nigeria!

“This achievement is a testament to your dedication, leadership and unwavering commitment to service.”

Tinubu expressed confidence that Arowolo’s tenure would strengthen unity, moral leadership and constructive engagement among Christian youths across the country, while also praying for divine guidance for the new YOWICAN leader.

Arowolo, a clergyman and youth advocate, was elected after a keenly contested process, following his tenure as Chairman of YOWICAN in the South-West zone, where he was credited with driving youth-focused initiatives and fostering collaboration within the association.

Observers say his election comes at a critical time as YOWICAN continues to mobilise Christian youths towards spiritual development, community service and national engagement.

They also note that Tinubu’s public endorsement underscores the growing relevance of faith-based youth leadership in national discourse, particularly at the intersection of values, civic responsibility and service.

As Arowolo takes over the leadership of YOWICAN, expectations are high that his administration would introduce programmes aimed at addressing youth-related challenges, promoting unity and empowering young Christians to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.