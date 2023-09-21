Seyi Tinubu Gifts Late Mohbad’s Son N15M

Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday donated the sum of N15 million to support Liam Aloba, son of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as MohBad.

MohBad, who died at the age of 27 last Tuesday, September 12 was earlier signed to Marlian Record Label belonging to Naira Marley but left the label in February 2022.

Announcing the development in a post on X, Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, disclosed that the President’s son has offered his support to Mohbad’s son.

Sharing a photo of the transaction receipt, Dada wrote: “The figurative apple that did not fall far from the tree #RIPIMOLE. Thank you, ST.”