Seyi Tinubu Distances Self From VeryDarkMan, Mitchy Feud

Son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu, has distanced himself from allegations linking him to the ongoing online feud between an activist, Martins Vincent Otse popularly known as VeryDarkMan and a content creator, Mitchell, widely known as King Mitchy.

Seyi Tinubu gave the rebuttal in a series of instagram posts on Saturday, 28 February 2026.

King Mitchy claimed to have recently renovated a public school within six days with financial support from Seyi Tinubu.

Afterwards she got involved in a heated online exchange with VeryDarkMan over allegations of failure to account for public donations received since 2025.

In response, VeryDarkMan accused Seyi Tinubu of sponsoring Mitchy’s charity work which further escalated the controversy.

Also, it was reported that in a new video posted on his Instagram page, VeryDarkMan called on the public to hold both Seyi Tinubu and Mitchy accountable should anything happen to him.

In his response, Seyi Tinubu described the claims and insinuations made about him as “false,” clarifying that his only interaction with King Mitchy was in a public setting where he offered financial support for her non-governmental organisation, NGO.

“Over the past few days, my name has been deliberately drawn into an online dispute between VeryDarkMan (VDM) and King_Mitchy (‘Mitchy’).

“Let me be clear: the allegations and insinuations made about me are false,” he said.

Seyi Tinubu explained that he met Mitchy once, alongside others, and provided financial assistance towards her NGO activities as part of his broader support for youth empowerment initiatives across Nigeria.

According to him, a follow-up meeting was scheduled to receive updates on the impact of the donation, but it did not hold due to ill health.

“There has never been a private encounter, no secret arrangement, and no impropriety of any kind,” he further noted.

Seyi Tinubu expressed concern that a feud he neither initiated nor participated in was being used to tarnish his reputation.

He further alleged that VeryDarkMan “appears to have been looking for a trigger” to attack him and seized the situation as an opportunity.

“If my name generates attention, let us at least deal in facts. Supporting charitable causes is not a crime. Meeting someone publicly to support their NGO is not a scandal. Repeating falsehoods loudly does not transform them into truth,” he added.

Seyi Tinubu further condemned what he described as online bullying and harassment, warning that escalating attacks could have serious mental health consequences.

“I will not be bullied, and I will not dignify fiction with panic.

“No disagreement should descend into harassment that risks someone’s wellbeing or safety.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to philanthropy, noting that for over a decade, through his foundation and personal donations, he has supported initiatives in education, enterprise, healthcare, and youth empowerment.

“Philanthropy and outreach must never be politicised or weaponised,” he said. “Nigeria needs builders, not bullies. We need responsible discourse, not sensationalism driven by speculation.”

He rejected the accusations and called for de-escalation, restraint, and a return to “truth and responsibility”.

“Noise will fade. Character and work endure. I remain committed to serving Nigerians, especially our youth, with integrity and transparency,” he added.