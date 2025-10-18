Seyi Tinubu Clarifies Viral Report On N20m Gift To Sarah Martins

Businessman and philanthropist Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has addressed reports claiming he donated ₦20 million to Sarah Martins, a Lagos-based street cook who was recently mishandled by operatives of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) task force.

In a statement shared via his Instagram story on Friday night, Seyi Tinubu clarified that although some of his friends raised funds to assist the woman after the viral incident, he was not personally involved in organizing or endorsing any activity that undermines Lagos State laws.

“I have been informed that some friends of mine, moved by compassion, raised funds to support a young woman who had an encounter with the law over an environmental violation,” he wrote.

Seyi explained that his friends’ intentions were noble, aimed at helping Sarah secure a proper and lawful space to run her business but stressed the importance of adhering to state regulations.

“Their intention, I believe, was to help her secure a proper space to run her business, not to undermine the law. I appreciate their kindness and concern,” he added.

While commending the compassion shown by Nigerians, Seyi Tinubu emphasized that empathy must always align with respect for law and order.

“I do not support any act that violates the laws of Lagos State. Lagos thrives on order, and Nigeria’s strength depends on our collective respect for both our law and order,” he stated.

He urged citizens to continue supporting people in need responsibly, ensuring that such acts of kindness do not conflict with the values that hold communities together.

“We can support people in need, but we must do so responsibly, in a way that uplifts lives while keeping faith with the rules and values that bind us as a community,” he concluded.

The clarification follows a viral video showing Sarah lamenting her ordeal after KAI officials allegedly destroyed her cooking setup on a median in Lagos.

In a follow-up video, she reportedly expressed gratitude to Seyi Tinubu, claiming she received ₦20 million, a statement that led to series of online reactions.

Seyi’s response was aimed at correcting the narrative while reinforcing his support for lawful entrepreneurship and compassion guided by responsibility.