Seyi Tinubu Celebrates CYON At 40

Seyi Tinubu has commended the Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON) for nurturing generations of Nigerian youths in faith, service, and community development.

Tinubu, who congratulated CYON on its 40th anniversary on Thursday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Awka, Anambra State, lauded the organization for four decades of dedicated service to God and humanity.

Represented by the National Chairman of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Belusochukwu Enwere, he described CYON as a beacon of hope, praising its role in promoting spiritual growth, unity, and compassion across the country.

“For four decades, CYON has been a beacon of hope, a platform for spiritual growth, and a nurturing ground for countless young lives dedicated to the cause of Christ. Your unwavering commitment to sharing the Gospel, fostering unity, and impacting communities with love and compassion has touched hearts, transformed lives, and glorified God,” Tinubu said.

He paid tribute to past leaders and members of the organization, offering prayers for those who had passed on, while commending the current leadership for sustaining the group’s vision.

Tinubu further urged CYON to renew its zeal and passion for its mission, stressing the importance of empowering young people to grow in faith, uphold truth, and spread the love of Christ.

“Congratulations on 40 years of impactful, resourceful, and result-oriented apostolate. May the Lord continue to bless, strengthen, and lead CYON to greater heights for His glory,” he added.

Founded in 1985, the Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria is the umbrella body of Catholic youths nationwide, with a mission to promote unity, moral growth, and service to society in line with Christian values.