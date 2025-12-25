Seyi Makinde, Purveyor Of Unprecedented, Far-Reaching Achievements – Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has described the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, as a leader who demonstrated the rare combination of thinking and doing.

According to him, Governor Makinde has exhibited the quality of a good leader who has the courage of not only taking actions but being ready to face the consequences of his actions.

Alaafin made this remarks through His Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, in a congratulatory message on his birthday.

He said, “Makinde came with a vision; he has courage and competence; he believes in probity and that is why Oyo State is steadily progressing.

“Governor Makinde is more interested in people who can sustain his institutional reforms and other legacies and not in his own personal preferences”, he said.

The Paramount Ruler went further to say that “If you are brilliant, truthful and hardworking, he will work with you.

“He runs an inclusive government but you can only get something from him if you key into his vision of RTR, meaning reformation, transformation and repositioning.

Makinde is a true believer who fears God and in tune with the spirit of the word of God. He is not arrogant, uncouth, and incoherent”.

Alaafin said that the State will always be grateful to Governor Makinde as the purveyor of unprecedented achievements that have far-reaching effects on the lives of the people.

Oba Owoade therefore prayed God to grant Gov. Makinde long life, good health and divine guidance in the arduous tasks ahead of him.