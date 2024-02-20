Seyi Law Speaks On Nigerians Economic Crisis

Popular Nigerian comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, better known as Seyi Law has once again reiterated his support for President Bola Tinubu-led administration as he speaks on Nigeria’s economic crisis.

New Telegraph recalls that the comedian supported President Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the election campaign in 2023.

Due to Seyi Law’s support for Tinubu before, during and after the electioneering process, the comedian came under heavy backlash following the worsening economic hardship in the country.

Many youths called him out for supporting the Tinubu-led federal government.

Reacting to the heavy criticism, Seyi took to his X account in a post to express optimism that the Nigerian economic situation will get better.

He insisted that he did not support Tinubu to spite others but was led by the belief that the President had what it takes to achieve a better Nigeria.

He wrote, “I laugh not at your pains and I know there’s a lot of hardship right now. The fact that I supported a different candidate from you isn’t to spite you but out of my belief that my candidate will achieve a better Nigeria.

“I can’t abandon the government that I voted for. I can only join them to bring relief to Nigerians.”

He claimed he was currently in Abuja talking with some government officials to bring hope to Nigerians.

He added, “The cost of governance will reduce, minimum wage will increase, and food affordability will improve”.