Seyi Law Settles Beef With Noble Igwe

Renowned Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, has settled the rift with media personality, Noble Igwe as he announces the resolution of their long-time beef.

New Telegraph recalls that Seyi Law who spoke on “The Honest Bunch’ podcast, hosted by Nedu, claimed that Noble Igwe insulted his wife and has vowed not to forgive him until he apologises.

According to Seyi Law, Noble Igwe mentioned his wife in a post during the 2023 electioneering campaign and someone commented under it, calling his wife an “outcast.”

This incident deeply affected Seyi Law, prompting him to publicly vow retribution against Igwe and emphasize that only an apology could mend fences.

Seyi Law further expressed his intent to confront Igwe physically upon their next meeting.

However, in a surprising new development, Seyi Law took to his X page to declare that he and Noble Igwe have reconciled their differences.

Seyi Law wrote, “I spoke with my brother, Noble Igwe @Nobsdaslushhkid, and he has my utmost respect for his responsibility to his people, and I personally tendered my apology to him for any of my tweets that he found distasteful towards the Igbos.

“He promised to henceforth “desist from interfering with the Igbos, their politics and historical perspectives no matter my reservations”.