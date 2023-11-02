Seyi Law Reacts To Tinubu’s Decision To Purchase Presidential Yacht

Nigerian Comedian, Idileoye Oluwaseyitan Lawrence, better known as Seyi Law has questioned the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to purchase a presidential yacht.

Recall that Seyi is one of the strong supporters of Tinubu’s regime and he threw his weight behind him in the February 25 Presidential election that saw him emerge as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

At one point his support for Tinubu became a threat to his life and family, including his daughter who also received death threats because of loyalty.

However, a few days back, a supplementary loan budget was released which showed that the presidency set aside the sum of 5 billion Naira for a presidential yacht.

READ ALSO:

The supplementary loan budget has brought about a lot of concern from the general public, especially at a time when the economic situation in the country is dwindling and many are struggling to survive.

Reacting to the loan budget, Seyi Law, who is a die-hard supporter of the Tinubu expressed his disappointment at the N5 billion budget for the presidential yacht.

He wrote, “I am absolutely not in support of the procurement of the presidential yacht. It is quite insensitive to the plight of Nigerians at this moment to even rationalise it.

“I call on the president, @officialABAT, to once again prove to Nigerians that he listens. Thank you, your Excellency.”

See the post below: