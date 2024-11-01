New Telegraph

November 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Seyi Law Questions…

Seyi Law Questions Bobrisky’s Re-Arrest By Efcc

Popular Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law has questioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over the fresh arrest of the embattled crossdresser, Bobrisky.

New Telegraph reports that Bobrisky was re-arrested on Thursday night at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, while boarding a flight to London.

This is also coming few days after the crossdresser was arrested at the Seme border while attempting to escape Nigeria.

READ ALDO:

However, reacting to the news of his re-arrest in a post on his X handle on Friday, Seyi Law questioned EFCC.

He asked: “I don’t understand this Bobrisky’s case abeg. Did any court ask him not to travel? Why allow him to get on the plane and humiliate him like this?”

 

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Lalong Celebrates Ex-Plateau Gov, Sir Tapgun At 79
Share
Copy Link
×