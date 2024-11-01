Seyi Law Questions Bobrisky’s Re-Arrest By Efcc

Share

Popular Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law has questioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over the fresh arrest of the embattled crossdresser, Bobrisky.

New Telegraph reports that Bobrisky was re-arrested on Thursday night at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, while boarding a flight to London.

This is also coming few days after the crossdresser was arrested at the Seme border while attempting to escape Nigeria.

However, reacting to the news of his re-arrest in a post on his X handle on Friday, Seyi Law questioned EFCC.

He asked: “I don’t understand this Bobrisky’s case abeg. Did any court ask him not to travel? Why allow him to get on the plane and humiliate him like this?”

