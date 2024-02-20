Seyi Law Knocks Eedris Abdulkareem Over Allegations Of Supporting Tinubu

Popular Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, has knocked Eedris Abdulkareem, over a viral video allegedly claiming that supporting President Bola Tinubu was his biggest mistake.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Eedris during The Honest Bunch Podcast said Seyi Law, who is a strong supporter of Tinubu stated that he no longer stands on the President’s mandate, due to the economic hardship Nigerians are facing, during a recent live performance show.

In response to the allegations, Seyi Law debunked all claims, insisting that he would vote for Tinubu all over again if given a second chance.

However, a well-known Instagram blogger, @Lindaikejiblogofficial subsequently shared some videos from the alleged event where Seyi Law made the claim via its Instagram account.

Sharing the video, @Lindaikejiblogofficial wrote, “Video corroborating Eedris Abdulkareem’s claims of Seyi Lawal saying supporting President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential elections is his biggest mistake surfaces”.

Taking to the comment section of Lindaikejiblogofficial, Eedris Abdulkareem thanked her for vindicating him.

He wrote, “I tot you said I was lying @seyi Law my beautiful sister @Lindaikejiblogofficial thank you so much.”

Reacting to the veteran comment, Seyilaw wrote, “Baba I respect you gan, but this path of unnecessary lie to pander to your over-bloated ego and unsolicited activism go make you lose the respect. This relevance wey you dey find by force sha.”

Watch the videos below: