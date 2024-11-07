Seyi Law: How I Was Monitored Spiritually By A Friend

Share

Popular Nigerian comedian turned politician, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, better known as Seyi Law, has recounted how he found out he was being monitored spiritually by a friend who gifted him a pair of shoes.

According to him, he was at a vigil in 2016 when God revealed to him that there was something in his house that they were using to monitor him spiritually, which he later found out was a pair of shoes someone gifted him.

He disclosed that his wife burnt the pair of shoes after the revelation, and soon after, she became pregnant with their daughter.

He further claimed that since the incident, the friend who gifted him the pair of shoes has refused to visit his house despite numerous invitations.

Seyi Law wrote via X; “I wish it was only a mirror they could use to monitor someone sha. One must be very careful of gifts.

“On the 2nd March 2016, I had a vigil in my room, and as I prayed, God told me there was something in my house that they were using to monitor me and I found out it was a pair of shoes someone gifted me.

“My wife took it out and burnt it. Prior to that day, I always doubted people who said God spoke to them.”

