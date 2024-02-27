Nigerian comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law has denied campaigning for President Bola Tinubu in the buildup of the 2023 election.

New Telegraph recalls that the US-based comedian came under fire on social media following the economic hardship and rise in the dollar rate in Nigeria, with many youths calling him out for supporting the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

However, speaking in the latest episode of The Honest Bunch, the comic star said it was unjust for people to keep calling him out over the economic crisis, stressing that he never urged Nigerians to vote for President Tinubu.

According to him, he only declared publicly that Tinubu was his choice, and didn’t ask people to vote for his candidate.

He said, “I never said ‘vote for Tinubu’. Go and check. I write the things that I know he did in Lagos, and I will put ‘Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is my candidate or is who I am voting for.’

“I didn’t tell you to vote for him. And again, Seyi Law did not make the 8.9 million that voted for him. I am just a number among those numbers.

“Yes, do I have influence over some people? Maybe. I used my influence for what I believed in. And I believe that this person (Tinubu) is the person that would take us to that Nigeria that I want us to be.”