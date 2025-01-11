Seyi Law Calls Out Sanwo-Olu Over Perceived Favoritism 

Share

Popular Nigerian comedian and Senior Special Assitatnt (SSA) on Entertainment and Tourism to the Ondo State Governor, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, professionally known as Seyi Law, has accused Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of favouritism toward fellow comedia, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni.

Seyi Law who made this claim in his X post on Saturday alleged that the governor deliberately ignores him in public while going out of his way to interact with Mr Macaroni.

He wrote: “Nobody should blame Macaroni for the way he speaks to Gov. @jidesanwoolu.

“Gov. Babajide Sanwo Olu will see me and act like he doesn’t know me, but he will be begging Macaroni for a handshake. Everybody get out.”

The statement has gathered mixed reactions on social media, with users debating the governor’s relationships with public figures.

Many have pointed out Mr. Macaroni’s critical stance toward the Lagos State government, particularly during the #EndSARS protests, as a potential reason for Governor Sanwo-Olu’s visible attempts to build a rapport with him.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, known for his youth-focused policies and efforts to engage influencers, has often been praised for his outreach efforts.

However, Seyi Law’s comments bring attention to concerns about selective engagement with public figures.

As the discussion continues to gain traction, it remains unclear whether Governor Sanwo-Olu or Mr Macaroni will address the issue publicly.

