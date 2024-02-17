Seyi Hunters Reveals Why She Can Marry G@y

Nollywood actress and content creator, Seyi Hunters, has revealed that she can marry a gay man.

The fast-rising Yoruba thespian made this known while speaking in an interview with her colleague, Abiola Adebayo, on her YouTube show, Talk To B.

According to her, she is open to marrying a gay man as long as he is honest about his sexuality.

READ ALSO:

She, however, opined that most gay men are secretive about their sexuality and also want kids, which is the reason many marry and hide their identity from their spouse.

She also stated that she might not necessarily have sex with the gay partner as they can opt for surrogacy or IVF to have children.

She said, “Personally, I can marry a gay man. There are some men who like men but want to have kids, they want children. So many Nigerian gays are closet gay, some of them marry women, without them knowing they are gay.

“Personally, if it’s something we can talk about, I can marry such. We don’t have to have sex, we can use surrogates or IVF.”