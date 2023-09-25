Sexual Scandal: Women Affairs Minister Devices Innovative Approach To Curb Menace

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye has said the ministry intends to introduce innovative ways to end all forms of sexual and Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The minister said this on Monday in a meeting with student leaders across the country in Abuja.

“After speaking to the girls, I decided to hold on because this is not something I can do myself anymore and I got other people involved. Now, we are getting more people involved including the DSS for the investigation to be carried out.

“We want justice to be done and actions must be taken so that the person will be called to the order.

“We will write to the DSS to gather facts on the issues. We want a better investigation that will give us an edge over him in court.

“Integrity brigade will be everywhere to get facts for us. I stand by women, I want the truth to be revealed without sentiment or emotions.

“You don’t use emotions to solve problems. Everybody knows that I wedged into this particular case personally and all I asked is for justice to be done.

She assures that no matter what anybody says or what they think, she will follow the right process, not emotions.

The minister noted that most rape cases in Nigeria are caused by poverty.

She promised that women would be empowered with production machines within her 100 days in office to curb poverty while noting that projects such as giving sanitary pads to students are not sustainable stating that the ministry will set up sanitary pad production ventures.

“The ministry intends to empower women in making clothes, shoes and other basic necessities that can generate revenue for the country. It is billed to start in the next two weeks from the FCT and the spread across the six geopolitical zones of the country. The ministry intends to give rice mills and empower women according to their areas of strength.

Alice Omoniyi Princess, President of Nigerian Female Students and other student leaders pledge support to fight all forms of sexual-based violence.