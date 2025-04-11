Sexual Harassment: SSANU Rejects Panel Report Clearing FUOYE VC

Share

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Western Zone, yesterday criticised Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) Governing Council for exonerating Vice-Chancellor Sunday Fasina of sexual harassment.

A senior female staff worker had accused the professor of sexually harassing her, but the panel set up by the school to probe the allegation cleared Fasina after conducting a thorough investigation into the allegation.

However, Western Zone SSANU Chairman Abdussobur Salaam rejected the report of the probe panel, saying said the Council had laid a bad precedent for the university system.

The SSANU National Vice President said they would mobilise 26 universities in the Western Zone to go on strike until the body’s demand for a proper probe into the matter was done.

Salaam claimed the panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegation was compromised four months ago when the VC was allowed to remain in office during the pendency of the investigation.

According to him, Fasina’s continued stay in office during the pendency of the investigation compromised the fairness of the process, and the outcome of the decisions was rejected by the Union.

