The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio to court over the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing it as unlawful and a violation of her fundamental rights.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the Senate recently suspended Natasha for six months after she allegedly spoke without permission and refused to accept a new seat in the chamber.

According to the Senate, the security details of Natasha, representing Kogi Centre Senatorial District will be withdrawn alongside her six months salary for her alleged violation.

Natasha was also barred from identifying herself as a senator.

In reaction to the development, SERAP is seeking a court order compelling Akpabio to reverse the suspension and restore all her legislative rights and entitlements.

The suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/498/2025, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The group is also requesting an injunction to prevent further disciplinary action against her for exercising her right to freedom of expression.

SERAP argues that suspending a senator for speaking out violates democratic principles and deprives her constituents of their right to representation.

The rights group insists that the Senate should uphold the rule of law and protect human rights rather than suppressing them.

No date has been set for the hearing of the case.

