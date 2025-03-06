New Telegraph

March 6, 2025
Sexual Harassment: Senate Committee Recommends Six Months Suspension For Natasha

The Senate Committee on Ethics on Thursday recommended a six-month suspension for the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over the sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

New Telegraph reports that the recommendation followed the resubmission of Senator Natasha’s petition, signed by her constituents alleging sexual harassment from Akpabio,

In a new development, the committee stated that Natasha’s salary and security details would be withdrawn during the six-month suspension period.

The committee further recommended that the Senator representing Kogi Central must apologise to the Senate for disrespecting the Senate.

More details to come…

