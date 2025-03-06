Sexual Harassment: Senate A Place Of Honour, Not Controversy – Remi Tinubu

Share

…Tasks women to put on dignity, confidence

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday, expressed her personal views over the ongoing sexual harassment controversies in the Senate, saying the Chamber has come of age and must be treated with respect.

According to the First Lady, the Senate Chamber is a place of honour and, hence, should not be known for controversy.

She gave her observation amid allegations of sexual harassment against the President of the Senate, Goodwill Akpabio, and abuse of power by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Speaking to journalists at the State House, Abuja, in her commemoration of the International Women’s Day (IWD), she dismissed concerns over the Senate’s handling of issues, insisting lawmakers are “Doing what is needful.”

The First Lady, who served in the Senate for 12 years, said the chamber should be a place of honour, not controversy.

She said, “I know with what is going on in the Senate, you’ll say, why am I not taking a positions? I believe that Senate is doing what is needful, because that’s what it is, it’s an inside place, and it’s a matured chambers.

“We shouldn’t be hearing things like that. It’s a mature chamber, and it should be treated with respect. It’s an honour for you to be in that place alone.

“I was there for 12 years, even in my younger days, and I’m still trying to look young, but people compliment you all the time only that”.

Reflecting on her own 12-year tenure in the Senate, the President’s wife admonished women to carry themselves with dignity and confidence.

According to her, women should not allow themselves to be in positions where they could be demeaned.

“Women, raise yourself. Don’t be in a position where men will be talking to you in ways that are unacceptable. You can always shut them down before they start,” she advised.

In line with this year’s International Women’s Day theme, which revisits the commitments made at the 1995 Beijing Conference on gender equality, the First Lady highlighted the progress Nigerian women have made over the years.

“Women, we’ve come a long way, even from all the matriarchs of old. They contributed, and up till now, women are doing phenomenal things,” she said.

She cited the example of Zuriel Oduwole, a young Nigerian advocate making waves on the international stage.

“Look at little Zuriel—you see what we can do. So I don’t believe that Nigerian youths are not equipped. They have what it takes,” she added.

She celebrated the resilience of Nigerian women and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence.

“Keep doing what you know how to do, lifting your heads high. All the very best, and Happy International Women’s Day”, she urged.

She also urged Nigerian women to assert themselves in leadership and not be sidelined.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

