Sexual Harassment: Recalling Senator Expensive Political Battle – Shehu Sani

A former lawmaker in the 8th Senate, Senator Shehu Sani, has described the process of recalling an incumbent Senator as a highly expensive and financially demanding venture, saying one that often requires significant backing from the state.

Senator Sani made this revelation in a post on his official Facebook page amid the growing speculations about a plot to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central in the National Assembly.

The recall move follows her sexual harassment allegations against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, which has sparked controversy within the political space.

Sani, who has had his fair share of political battles, noted that the process of removing an elected senator is not just a political fight but also a financial war.

He explained that any senator facing recall must either spend a huge amount of money to counter the process or rely on the loyalty and support of their constituents to survive.

He wrote, “Recalling a Senator is a very expensive plot that can only be hatched or financially backed by the state.”

“To avert recall, the embattled Senator must have to spend huge amounts of money or depend on the magnanimity of his constituents to survive.”

Shehu Sani also reflected on the pressures of holding public office, emphasizing that power comes with relentless battles that drain time, energy, and resources.

According to him, those in office rarely find peace due to the constant political intrigues surrounding their positions.

“Every person elected into office will naturally have his battles to fight; the battles are usually time, emotion, and resource-consuming.”

“Sitting on the throne of power is sitting on a thorn. There is no rest or breathing space for the head that wears the crown.”

“We have been through that experience and fire, and I can feel the troubles of those in office. That’s why you see people age faster by the time they exit office.”

“The day you get elected as a Councillor, lawmaker, Governor, or President, that is bye-bye to your mental peace until your exit. Power is not a bed of roses.”

His remarks highlight the intense political and financial struggles associated with governance in Nigeria, particularly for lawmakers who find themselves at odds with powerful political forces.

While Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is yet to respond to the alleged recall efforts, political analysts believe her clash with the Senate leadership could significantly shape the battle ahead.

