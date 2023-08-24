Sexual Harassment: Organization Demands Sustainable System Change In Tertiary Institutions

…commends unical’s mgt over immediate actions on cases within their school

Alliances for Africa, a leading feminist organization championing gender justice and human rights across the continent has called for a sustainable system change in tertiary institutions on cases related to sexual harassment.

The organization said it is deeply concerned about the recent allegations of sexual harassment at the University of Calabar involving the Dean of the Faculty of Law, Prof. Cyril Ndifon, stressing that it recognizes the gravity of the situation and firmly stands against any form of sexual harassment in educational institutions.

Alliance for Africa said that the allegations of sexual harassment involving Prof. Ndifon, have rightfully sparked outrage and concern, as such incidents undermine the dignity and well-being of students and erode the integrity of the educational environment.

Ms. Iheoma Obibi, Executive Director

Alliances for Africa said that it is commendable to see the management of the University of Calabar establishing a committee to investigate the allegations and address the issue.

Obibi said that it is also commendable to see the involvement of external bodies such as the University of Calabar Alumni (UNICAL Alumni), the Federation of Female Lawyers, and the Federal Public Complaints Commission, adding that these actions demonstrate a commitment to transparency and accountability.

The Executive Director however said that it is essential to recognize that addressing sexual harassment requires more than just responding to individual cases. It added that it demands a holistic approach to create lasting change.

“It requires ensuring all systems and settings that promote unequal power dynamics, victimization, intimidation, inequality, abuse and violation of human rights within the institution are addressed.

“These structural systems create an environment where such violations are more likely to occur, making educational institutions unsafe for the girl child.”

Obibi queries if it is disheartening that a survey conducted in 2018 by the World Bank Group’s Women has it that 70 per cent of female graduates from Nigerian tertiary institutions have been sexually harassed in school, with the main perpetrators being classmates or lecturers.

She said that for the above reason, Alliances for Africa calls for systemic reforms in tertiary institutions across Nigeria, and Africa where there will be Comprehensive Anti-Harassment Policies.

The organization said that having Comprehensive Anti-Harassment Policies will help to develop and enforce comprehensive anti-sexual harassment and Prevention of Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment (PSEAH) policies that clearly define prohibited conduct, establish transparent reporting mechanisms, and protect survivors’ rights.

Obibi equally called for Gender-Sensitive Education that will incorporate gender-sensitive education into the curriculum to promote respect, equality, and consent, fostering a culture of mutual respect among students and staff.

She equally called for the creation of

Reporting Mechanisms to serve as confidential and anonymous reporting mechanisms for students and staff to report incidents of harassment, abuse, or power imbalances and ensure that individuals who report are protected from retaliation.

She equally calls for the “Provision of robust support services for survivors, hospital referrals, including counselling, legal aid, and access to confidential reporting channels.

“Promotion of diversity and inclusion in all aspects of university life, ensuring that every member of the academic community, including the marginalised and vulnerable groups, feels valued and respected.

“Implementation of mandatory training programs for all faculty, staff, and students to raise awareness about sexual harassment and its consequences, including a thorough acceptance and understanding of safeguarding policies by staff and students.

“Establishment of external oversight mechanisms to monitor and evaluate institutions’ compliance with prevention of sexual abuse, exploitation and harassment (PSEAH) anti-harassment policies and practices.

“Enforcement a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment, with strict consequences for perpetrators, including legal action where applicable.”

Alliances for Africa said it believes that tertiary institutions should be safe spaces for learning, personal growth, and the pursuit of knowledge.

“We call on the Gender Units of all Nigerian institutions to rise and be a voice of awareness and protection of students in their institutions.

“We call upon all African universities particularly Nigeria to adopt these reforms and work collectively to eradicate sexual harassment from our campuses.”

Alliance for Africa equally commends the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for its proactive response in setting up an ad hoc committee to investigate the allegations against Prof. Cyril Ndifon.