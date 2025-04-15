Sexual Harassment: Natasha’s Allegation Has Significant Contradictions – Agbakoba

Share

…hints at fresh legal action, demands clarification from suspended Senator

Renowned lawyer and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, has said that the sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has significant contradictions.

Agbakoba, who spoke at an elaborate press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, added that the allegation, “As it currently stands, falls short of the threshold for proving sexual harassment anywhere in the world.”

He said, while individuals should feel safe to speak up in an ideal society, the principles of justice, which require evidence and fairness, must be upheld.

The renowned lawyer, who is also Akpabio’s lawyer, wrote a letter to the Kogi Senator, on the instruction of the Senate President, asking her to clarify the contradictions in her allegations, which were published widely in local and international newspapers.

“This widespread coverage has damaged our client’s reputation locally and internationally. We are happy to allow you a reasonable time to clarify the contradictions that we have referred, while our client reserves the right to all legal options,” he said in the letter.

Agbakoba, while speaking at the press briefing, noted that the embattled Senator had claimed that she was sexually harassed by Akpabio on December 8, 2023, but she went on social media to eulogise the same Senate President a day after that.

He specifically pointed out that the warm, celebratory tone and personal affection expressed in the public message the suspended Senator posted a day after the alleged harassment presented a significant timeline contradiction that could not be overlooked.

“Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan claims that she was sexually harassed by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on December 8, 2023.

“However, merely one day later, on December 9, 2023, she publicly posted favourable messages about the Senate President on both her Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts.

“In these posts, she eulogised the Senate President and spoke highly of the birthday event she attended in Uyo, Akwa Ibom,” Agbakoba stated.

According to him, “the juxtaposition of these two events, an alleged traumatic harassment, followed by voluntary public expressions of admiration requires careful consideration.”

The former NBA President also mentioned previous allegations against Reno Omokri and an unnamed minister, noting that, though each allegation must be evaluated independently, the suspended Senator’s pattern required careful consideration.

“Sexual harassment is a serious matter that deserves careful and fair consideration. We acknowledge the difficulty faced by anyone making such allegations and the importance of treating all parties with dignity.

“Our review of the available public records reveals significant contradictions that must be considered for a fair evaluation of the situation.

“We believe that proper institutional processes, rather than media forums, provide the appropriate venue for addressing such serious matters,” Agbakoba said.

