Sexual Harassment Allegation: Natasha Traumatised Me – Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on Saturday said the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was suspended by the Senate for six months, traumatised him and others.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly suspended Senator Natasha for a period of six months, for violating the rules of the 10th Assembly.

Speaking at an event to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD), Akpabio raised concerns that he was merely her latest victim, saying previous allegations by Natasha had turned out to be false.

Akpbio questioned the trauma caused by Natasha on the other people she has accused in the past which has not been proven so far.

“And also the trauma the allegations caused to the 10th Senate and the image of the Senate.

He said, ‘’It is only yesterday that I realized that what we are talking about only happened when there was a change of seat.

“That is when hell was let loose, and all sorts of allegations came up, only after the change of seat and change of committee, which my Senators know to happen from time to time.

“This is said to have happened on December 8, a day before my birthday, which was celebrated in the Stadium in 2023. So from the 8th of December 2023, I never heard, my wife never heard, no Nigerian ever heard, even the husband never heard any issue of sexual harassment until her committee was changed and then her seat was changed.

“Have you ever wondered about the trauma caused by that same woman on the other people she has accused in the past? None has been proven so far.

“Do you even wonder about the trauma this caused to the 10th Senate and the image of the Senate with all these useless allegations? I have refrained myself from making a statement.

“Look at these beautiful women. They have come across me so many times. Have I ever harassed any one of you? Or is the person thinking that you are not beautiful?”

