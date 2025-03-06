Sexual Harassment: Natasha Resubmits Petition Against Akpabio

Share

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Thursday resubmitted to the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, a petition alleging sexual harassment from the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

New Telegraph reports that in the resubmission of the letter this time around, it was duly signed by her constituents.

During the plenary, Senator Natasha was asked whether the matter was already before any court of law. But she said it was not.

Following the protocol, the lawmaker was directed to formally submit the petition, after which it was referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct for investigation.

The committee has been given four weeks to conduct its probe and report to the Senate.

This has, however, mark the second time the Kogi Central lawmaker has raised the allegation in the chamber.

A previous petition was dismissed on Wednesday owing to procedural irregularities.

READ ALSO

Meanwhile, there was a slightly tense moment before the start of Thursday’s plenary as the Senate Chief Whip, Tahir Munguno raised concern over Senator Natasha’s repeated breach of the Senate rules regarding protocol before proceedings.

Citing Order 55, Rule 1, Senator Munguno noted that all senators must stand still upon the entry of the presiding officer until they have taken their seats.

He alleged that Senator Natasha had persistently violated this rule, adding that the issue had been widely reported in the media.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

